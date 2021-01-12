I make lots of lazy Susans in my cabinet business, so I cut circles of many diameters. Changing diameters is easy on my circle-cutting jig, because I use a pop rivet as a removable center pin.

The jig is an MDF piece with an attached rail that’s sized to slide in the miter gauge slot on my band saw. Draw a perpendicular line on the MDF. Install the jig, cut to the line and clamp on a stop block. Remove the jig and drill holes for the pop rivet center pin, measuring from the cut you’ve made.

To use the jig, fit the pop rivet in the appropriate hole and install a blank. Its bottom must have a center hole sized for the pop rivet. Make a straight cut to the stop block. Rotate the blank clockwise to cut the circle. When I cut large circles, I support the jig with an adjustable roller stand.