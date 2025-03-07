Here’s a simple, invisible repair for an all too common mistake. Say you’re flush-trimming a board and, for whatever reason, your router’s bearing dips into a dent and makes an unwanted divot. If you have a set of plug cutters, you’ll be back in business in no time.

Just cut a face-grain plug that’s the same diameter as the router bit and glue it into the divot. Make sure you orient the grain of the plug to match the grain of your workpiece.

When the glue dries, trim the plug flush. No one will ever know it’s there.