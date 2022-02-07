After building an I Can Do That: Tool Rack , I wanted to have my planes accessible on the rack as well. So here’s my solution.

Cut two pieces of oak into 1⁄2” x 3⁄4” pieces, one 2″ long and the other 3 3⁄8” long.

Form a “T” by cutting a sliding dovetail with the tail end on the long piece and the pin on the short piece.

After fitting the dovetail, I shaped the top of the “T” for aesthetics by rounding it over. But be sure not to make the top part of the “T” too thin because that might weaken the hanger and cause it to fail under heavy load.

Next, drill a 1⁄4” hole 11⁄8” from the bottom of the “T” on the 1⁄2” face.

Cut a piece of cordage (I used boot laces) 15″ long and tie a knot to secure it (adjust the length as necessary for various sizes of planes). Apply a coat of boiled linseed oil or other desired finish.

Now simply the insert the “T” into the 1⁄2“-wide slot in the tool rack, and you have a great hanger for your planes.

While these support even my largest plane, a No. 7 jointer, I urge you to test your hangers before placing your cherished tools on them. –Aaron Henderson