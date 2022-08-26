Here’s a quick way to glue up a mitered frame of any size using only two clamps, with no worry that the frame will shift out of alignment.

You’ll need two 1″ x 1″ hardwood bars (make them whatever length suits your needs). Fasten a 1″ x 1″ x 2″ fixed stop block to one end of each bar, and make two 1″ x 1″ x 4″ loose stop blocks for the other ends.

Lay two opposing pieces of the frame against the bars, with one end butted against the fixed stop. Place the loose stops against the other end of each piece, and screw the stops to the bars. The distance between the stops on both bars should be exactly the same. You’re ready to glue. –Charles Richey