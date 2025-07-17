A workpiece ALWAYS SLIPS when placed vertically in my vise, because the vise racks. To solve the problem, I made a vise spacer from a 1”x 2”x 6” hardwood block, a 1/4” T-nut, a 1/4” x 4” bolt, and a couple pieces of 3/4” dia. dowel. I drilled a 4” hole in one end of the hardwood block and inserted the T-nut to accept the bolt. Next I drilled two 3/4” holes in the bottom of the block to line up with the bench’s dog holes, and glued and screwed two 3/4” dowels into them.

To prevent racking, I clamp the workpiece in the vise, then insert the spacer into two dog holes on the benchtop, on the opposite side of the vise from the workpiece. Next, I insert a bench dog into a hole in the vise. As I tighten the vise, I adjust the bolt in or out to keep the vise’s front jaw parallel to the bench. This enables the vise to apply even pressure across the full width of the workpiece. —Bill LaPrade