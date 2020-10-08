I added a pair of powerful handled magnets [buy on Amazon] to my shop-made featherboard. They fit snugly into two notches and hold the featherboard absolutely rigid. The magnets enable me to place the featherboard anywhere I want on my tablesaw or bandsaw without fumbling with clamps. Each magnet exerts 100 pounds of force–plenty of clamping power. To remove the featherboard, I just grab each magnet by its handle and tip it over. –Charles Mak

