For thorough mixing, a powered paddle is the way to go. Here’s an easy way to make one from a 3/8″ dowel rod.

First, cut a slot in the end of the dowel. To do this, attach a fence to your tablesaw’s miter gauge, raise the blade about 1/2″ and saw a slot through the fence. Cut the dowel about 6″ long and clamp it upright to the fence, centered on the slot. Make sure the dowel is secure, unable to rotate. Saw a slot in the dowel.

To make the paddle, rip a 1/8″ thick piece from the edge of a 1/2″ board that’s at least 12″ long. Saw this piece to length—whatever is right for your mixing container—and glue it in the dowel’s slot. Chuck the dowel in a drill and mix! -Richard Helgeson