I’ve acquired a bunch of routers over the years—enough so that I can afford to keep a few permanently mounted in these mini router tables.

For lots of jobs, you don’t need a large table or a sophisticated fence; a small, flat surface and a board clamped to the top will do. The base’s overhang provides room for clamping the table to my bench; I use the top’s overhang for clamping the fence.

When I’m done routing, these mini tables stack neatly on a shelf. In fact, they’re handier than the cases that the routers came in! –Serge Duclos

