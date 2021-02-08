Sometimes drilling a hole in a finished piece of wood is unavoidable. I keep a pad of sticky notes nearby for this purpose. I put the sticky note roughly over the area where the hole is to go. Then I can mark the location of the hole without making any marks directly on the wood. Paper is easier to write on than either tape or finished wood. And, a sticky note doesn’t harm finishes or leave a residue. —Mark Hudson

