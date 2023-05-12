I always sign my work, now that I’ve figured out an easy and permanent way to do it: I use an engraver. But not just any engraver—it has to have an adjustable stroke (the distance the tip moves in and out). Set the stroke to maximum.

An engraver works just like a pencil, but some practice will help. To make the engraving stand out, rub in contrasting wood putty. After the putty dries, sand off the darkened area around your signature. –Richard Tendick