I’ve struggled for a long time to adequately light my garage for woodworking. I’ve added fluorescent and LED work lights in the areas where I do the most woodworking, but overall brightness was still lacking. I stumbled upon some adjustable LED garage lights at my local home store and decided to grab some on impulse. The light fits into a standard bulb socket and can be positioned to illuminate the areas that need it most. I replaced all of the standard light bulbs in my shop, and now have a garage bright enough to make a surgeon jealous.

You can find adjustable LED garage lights at most home stores and online.