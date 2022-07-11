When I’m sanding pitchy wood or removing old finish, my sandpaper gets really gummed up and I can’t get it clean with the rubber eraser-type cleaner. I used to throw it away and buy more. Now, I pour some resin cleaner (for cleaning saw blades) in a glass jar and soak the sandpaper overnight. You can get a quart of resin cleaner from Rockler for $15 and it makes a gallon. After soaking, I clamp it to a board and rinse it off with a garden hose or pressure washer if needed. After it dries, it’s ready to use again. I’ve done about ten belts with the same jar of cleaner, and it’s got plenty of life left. -Chuck Rudkin

