Crouching to operate my compressor’s drain valve was no big deal until my football-ravaged knees started acting up. To keep from grimacing in the sawdust, I devised a more civilized way to clear the tank. I replaced the drain value with a 90° elbow, a 200-psi-rated reinforced hose and a ball valve. Barb fittings on the elbow and ball value and clamps on the hose keep everything air tight. I chose a ball value instead of an air nozzle so no one would mistake my new drain for a regular air hose. —Richard Fenwick

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. 1/2" Straight Bit

Universal Fence Clamps

Tung Oil Varnish