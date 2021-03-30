Jointing with a Planer

I across some wonderful oak boards for a small table I wanted to build. The problem was the boards were too wide for my jointer, and I didn’t want to rip them any narrower. I solved my dilemma with this planer sled that allows me to use my planer as jointer. The trick is to keep the board from rocking during planing.

A wood shim under the high corner is all it takes. I add hot-melt glue to the shim and all four corners to keep them from shifting on the sled during plaining. Once I have one side planed flat, I take the board off the sled, flip it over and plane the other side. The boards for my table were only 4‘ long, and the sled was about 6“ longer. This technique works equally well for longer boards, although you will need a longer sled (and you may need additional shims along the sides). —Mike Hofer