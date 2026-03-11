 In Tricks of the Trade
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

1 Make a scarf cut, slicing the part in two. A fine-tooth dovetail saw is perfect for the job, but a fine hacksaw blade also leaves a clean cut with almost no tear-out.

A broken spindle or chair rung can be removed well enough. But how do you get the repaired or new part back in without major disassembly? The answer is a scarf joint: a long, tapered cut that provides plenty of surface area for a strong area joint. A scarf joint is less visible than a simple cross cut.

2 Glue and insert the ends of the scarfed part. Then immediately glue the scarf joint together.

Recent Stories
AD

Get full access to the latest projects, videos, and more by becoming a member today

  • 10,000+ pages of expert woodworking knowledge
  • Exclusive videos from top editors & craftsmen
  • 25% off the entire Popular Woodworking store
Learn more

Start typing and press Enter to search