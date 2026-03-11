We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.
1 Make a scarf cut, slicing the part in two. A fine-tooth dovetail saw is perfect for the job, but a fine hacksaw blade also leaves a clean cut with almost no tear-out.
A broken spindle or chair rung can be removed well enough. But how do you get the repaired or new part back in without major disassembly? The answer is a scarf joint: a long, tapered cut that provides plenty of surface area for a strong area joint. A scarf joint is less visible than a simple cross cut.
2 Glue and insert the ends of the scarfed part. Then immediately glue the scarf joint together.