Assembling furniture with dozens of Allen-head fasteners is no fun if all you have is a standard Allen key. Faced with one of these jobs, I sped up the process by using a mechanic’s socket set. I cut a section off the end of the Allen key with a grinding wheel and inserted the piece into a socket of the same size.

For some projects, chucking that piece up in a cordless drill would be even better. But this one had a lot of tight spaces, so a low-profile, ratcheting driver worked best. –Richard Helgeson