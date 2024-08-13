 In Tricks of the Trade
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

Assembling furniture with dozens of Allen-head fasteners is no fun if all you have is a standard Allen key. Faced with one of these jobs, I sped up the process by using a mechanic’s socket set. I cut a section off the end of the Allen key with a grinding wheel and inserted the piece into a socket of the same size.

For some projects, chucking that piece up in a cordless drill would be even better. But this one had a lot of tight spaces, so a low-profile, ratcheting driver worked best. –Richard Helgeson

 

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

ShopNotes Podcast Episode 204 — Melbourne Tool Company with Vic Tesolin and Hague HaswellShop Blog