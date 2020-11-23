Being an impatient sort, waiting for glue to reach the bottle’s spout became a pet peeve of mine. To put an end to this, I made a stand with a hole in the top matching the diameter of the bottle’s lid. It allows the bottle to stand upside down so the glue is always ready to use. For stability, I made the base slightly larger than the top. –Mark Thiel

