To make a quick and easy drying rack, or to raise a project off your bench while applying a finish, use blocks of rigid foam insulation and drywall screws. For stability, the screws should be no more than 1/2″ longer than the foam’s thickness.

If you simply push the screws through, they’ll punch out a chunk of foam on the back side. The answer: Turn them through with a screwdriver. –John Cusimano

