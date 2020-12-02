Floor Sweep Dust Port

My router table is probably the most-used tool in my shop. I have dust collector ports on the fence, but when I rout with a bearing-guided bit, it still makes a huge mess. One day I was at my local woodworking supply store shopping for more dust collector ports, but I ended up purchasing a floor sweep instead.

When I got home, I traced the floor sweep’s profile on a piece of particleboard and cut it out on the bandsaw. Then, I screwed the floor sweep to the particle board, and clamped the whole thing to my router table. The gaping mouth of the floor sweep gobbles up all the dust I can produce. –Mitch Palmer