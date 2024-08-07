Finishing the plugs for covering screw holes is a pain. When you run a brush or rag over them after they’re installed, they’ll probably cause the finish to run or drip. Finishing them before they’re installed is the answer, but little plugs are hard to hold.

Here’s my solution. Cover one side of a paint-stirring stick with double-sided tape. Stick the plugs on the tape and use a small brush to apply the stain or finish. When the plugs are dry, just pluck them off the stick and glue them in the holes. -John Cusimano