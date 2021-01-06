I enjoy making picture frames but always found it a pain to use tacks or staples to hold the picture in place. Plus tacks and staples are hard to remove when you want to change the picture. That’s why I developed this method for holding the picture, glass, matting, and backing board in the frame. I use 1-in.-diameter fender washers and #6 by 3/8-in. pan head screws. I drill the recess for the washer with a Forstner bit and make the recess deep enough so the washer will bear against the backing board to hold everything snug.—Larry Jenkins

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Chisels

Handscrew Clamp

Titebond Molding Glue