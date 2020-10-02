Here’s a faster way to clean out your router table or cabinet saw if it’s hooked up to a central dust collection system. Instead of sweeping it out, or dragging over the vac, just remove the vac’s hose and stick it down into the machine’s dustport. Turn on the central system, and voila! Even though the hose will be a loose fit in the dustport, you’ll have plenty of suction to pick up all the debris. –Mark Thiel

