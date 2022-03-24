My basement shop is quite small and my drill press is right next to my workbench. When I needed to drill a long board, I would stack pieces of wood on top of my workbench to act as a support.

I decided to build a holder to sit on my workbench that would allow me to vary its height more accurately and easily than a stack of wood. It is 15″ tall and adjustable from 7″ to 14″. The stabilizing legs ensure that it won’t tip over.

I routed a slot in the center post, attached a small table with a support block to a plywood backer board, and drilled a hole for a carriage bolt that goes through the plywood backer board and the slot. A T-knob tightens the bolt at the right height. Protruding from the plywood through the slot is a short dowel that helps keep the table level. -Dward Moore