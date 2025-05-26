Do the clothes really make the man? Try taking a tip from turners and dress up for dust. Wear a jumpsuit and a face shield when you can’t collect sawdust at the source. This is the outfit turners wear when they’re making lots of chips. A jumpsuit is easy to brush off when you’re done because it doesn’t have any nooks or crannies for dust to get caught in. You can leave your dusty jumpsuit right in the shop. The face shield is more effective than many safety glasses for keeping dust from getting in your eyes at a critical moment. It’s also a first line of defense against breathing in sawdust, but remember to wear a dust mask as well.

