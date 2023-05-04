Chamfering an edge with a block plane is often easier, faster and safer than using a router or tablesaw—particularly on a small part. I do it so often that I’ve dedicated one of my planes for the job.
To modify your plane, make two 3/16″ thick hardwood sides, two 3/8″ thick chamfering guides and shims of various thicknesses. Shape the sides and shims to fit your plane. Bevel the guides at 45° and glue them to the sides.
The space between the guides determines the width of the chamfer. I made my guides wide enough to make a 1/8″ chamfer, then add shims between the sides and the plane to make larger chamfers.
To attach the guides, drill mounting holes in the sides for 8-32 machine screws. Position the guides on the plane and mark the holes’ locations with a center punch. Drill and tap the holes.
When you start planing, hold the tool at approximately 45°. It will automatically adjust itself to the correct angle as you go. When the plane bottoms out against the guides, you’re done. –Doug Perlick
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.