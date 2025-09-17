My workbench is beautiful and I want to keep it that way, so I cover the top with builder’s paper whenever I’m gluing or staining. But the heavy roll was hard to handle and a nuisance to store until I devised this simple holder made from 4“ PVC drain pipe (10‘ length).

The holder is no wider than the roll, so there aren’t any protruding hangers or rods. Using my chop saw, I cut the PVC pipe and the roll of paper to the width of my workbench. Then, on my tablesaw, using the fence, and with the blade set just high enough to cut through the pipe, I carefully cut a lengthwise slot.

I screwed the pipe to the end of my bench, using the drain holes for access. Then I slid in the roll of paper. It was a tight fit at first, because the new roll was the same diameter as the pipe, but once I’d covered the bench a couple of times, the paper pulled out easily. —Gerry Casiello