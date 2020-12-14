I don’t have a compound miter saw, but I figured out how to cut the compound bevel needed at the top and bottom of splayed legs. My answer is to use my basic miter saw and a piece of scrap.

I imagined the leg being held at an angle while cutting to the required miters, so I dropped the workpiece on a V-cradle I made years ago from a 2×4 for drilling round stock, particularly dowels.

With my miter saw set at 10º – it works at any angle – I cut the piece while it was resting in the cradle.

Bingo. Great success without a compound miter saw. –Serge Duclos