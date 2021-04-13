After years of use, I could hardly see through my table saw’s guard. While at a car show, I heard that polish for renewing aluminum wheels also worked to clear up old headlight lenses—so I tried it on my saw’s guard. After two applications, it was as good as new! Since then, I’ve cleaned all my guards and my face shield as well. –Ross Bierma
Source:
Mother’s Mag and Aluminum Polish
Product Recommendations
