When your hands aren’t strong or large enough to put the last squeeze on a big clamp, try clamping the clamp.

My ingenious wife, who has very small hands, invented this solution. She works in my shop too, and the grips on some of the clamps are just too large for her to get good clamping pressure. When our small grandchildren “help out” in the shop and find that they can’t get their hands around a big clamp either, she shows them this trick. They love it! -Alejandro Balbis