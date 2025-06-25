I ran short of clamps in the heat of making a set of panel doors, so I quickly made more from stuff I had in my shop. These clamps are based on an old design, but the idea still works as well as ever—and I came up with a new twist for tightening them.

The clamps can be any length. For each one, you’ll need a piece of hardwood for the bar, two small blocks for stops and some short wedges cut at the same angle. (Carpenter’s shims—always good to have around the shop—work well as wedges.)

Screw the blocks to the bars about 1/2″ further apart than the width of the panel. Cover the bars with tape to keep glue from sticking to them. To tighten the clamps, place the wedges in opposing directions and squeeze their thick ends with channel-lock pliers. –Alan Wesley