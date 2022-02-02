A felt-tip pen is the best tool I’ve found for adjusting a grinder’s tool rest.

When you need to find the center of a bevel in order to duplicate an angle, color the whole bevel with a Magic Marker or a Sharpie. Adjust the rest to the approximate angle of the bevel, then start up the grinder and slowly advance the tool into the wheel. Pull the tool back and take a look at the bevel.

You’ll be able to tell exactly where the wheel touched the tool—the ink will be gone from that area. Color the whole bevel again and adjust the rest with a tap or two until you get the angle just right. –Bill Wells