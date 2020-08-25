A scraper’s edge is very delicate. I used to keep my card scrapers loose in a drawer, but to avoid nicking their edges, I decided to make a simple stand for them. I cut a few slots in a 2″ thick piece of hardwood using a backsaw; the scrapers fit perfectly in the saw’s kerf. There’s extra space on the stand in case I need to add more slots. -Alejandro Balbis

