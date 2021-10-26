A friend needed a small tool to clean out glue inside small places. So I made him a mini-scraper using an indexable blade from my planer, screwed to a turned handle.
Each blade is about $3, plus the screw and scrap of wood turned for the long handle. The carbide cutter scrapes like a dream, and gives four sides of cutting. –Travis Knapp
