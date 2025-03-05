My sharpening procedures involve a lot of buffing with compound. On one side of my buffer I’ve mounted a hard felt wheel, and on the other a paper wheel shaped to buff concave bevels. To prevent the buffing compound from flying all over the shop, I mounted my buffer in a simple plywood box that’s open at the front. (You could do the same with a bench grinder.)

I attached a small fluorescent undercabinet fixture (available at home supply stores) to the ceiling of the box, which makes it easy to see what I’m doing. The buffer and the light are both connected to a switch mounted on the box, so I can activate both at once when I’m ready to work. The top of the box serves as a platform to hold additional buffing wheels, honing compound, etc. while I work. Perhaps best of all, the box is portable. It clamps to my bench, but can easily be stowed away elsewhere when not in use. The setup works great and only took about an hour to build. –Tod Herrli