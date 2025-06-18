Make a habit of applying finish to end grain first. Why? It’s all about avoiding drip shadows.

Sounds creepy, doesn’t it? Here’s the deal: let’s say you’re finishing a top. You’re merrily brushing the first coat of finish back and forth on the top’s surface, and some finish happens to drip down an edge, which you haven’t gotten to yet. If this edge is end grain, the finish will soak into the wood quite fast. If you don’t wipe off the drop right away, the finish that soaks in will darken that area. After you finish the entire edge, the original drip will still be visible as a dark shadow.

If you finish the end grain first, drips aren’t a problem, because they won’t soak in.—Jason Zenter