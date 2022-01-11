Old bandsaw blades can easily be recycled into useful marking or carving knives. One blade nets you a slew of small pieces. Use a tin snip to cut off a piece of the blade, grind off the teeth, and then grind the profile. Quench the blade in water quite often so you don’t burn it; a thin piece of metal can heat up very fast.
Next, file or grind the cutting edge’s bevel. Make a two-part handle from scrap wood and fasten the blade using epoxy or rivets. Finally, hone the edge. –Robbie Dotson
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.