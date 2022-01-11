Old bandsaw blades can easily be recycled into useful marking or carving knives. One blade nets you a slew of small pieces. Use a tin snip to cut off a piece of the blade, grind off the teeth, and then grind the profile. Quench the blade in water quite often so you don’t burn it; a thin piece of metal can heat up very fast.

Next, file or grind the cutting edge’s bevel. Make a two-part handle from scrap wood and fasten the blade using epoxy or rivets. Finally, hone the edge. –Robbie Dotson