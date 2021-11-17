Some high-end combination squares have a built-in lip or tab for the purpose of resting the tool hands-free on a piece of wood.
But because most common combination squares lack this handy feature, I developed this inexpensive solution.
Simply attach a 3⁄8“-diameter rare-earth magnet to the head. It allows the square to rest in place, no hands needed. –Charles Mak
Product Recommendations
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.
Recommended Posts