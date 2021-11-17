 In Tricks of the Trade
Some high-end combination squares have a built-in lip or tab for the purpose of resting the tool hands-free on a piece of wood.

But because most common combination squares lack this handy feature, I developed this inexpensive solution.

Simply attach a 38“-diameter rare-earth magnet to the head. It allows the square to rest in place, no hands needed. –Charles Mak

