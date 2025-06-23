Attaching a triangular jig to your miter gauge enables you to safely cut shallow angles, or any angle beyond the normal range of the miter gauge.

The jig is just a 30-60-90 triangle made from 3/4″ MDF, fastened with glue and countersunk screws. To cut the jig’s two 30° angles, tilt your saw’s blade and cut the parts flatwise. Screw a backer board to your miter gauge to provide clamping support for the jig. Be sure to clamp your workpiece to the jig. –Serge Duclos