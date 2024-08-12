Hacksaw blades ganged together make a really useful file, one that can be as wide or narrow as you wish.
The blades may be full length or half-length. (Use a rotary tool to cut them in half). To bind the blades together, put a #6 machine screw through their mounting holes and add a nut. This file has the additional advantage of having smooth faces, unlike a regular file, so you don’t run the risk of cutting wood alongside the file.
I made my hacksaw-blade file when I got into a jam. I’d cut some box joints and put away the jig, only to find that a few of the notches weren’t deep enough. Eight half-length pieces cut from old blades saved my toast, and justified my having kept those things for so long! –Bill Wells
