I frequently need an outfeed table or work support for long pieces, so I built this T-shaped assembly to use in conjunction with my Black & Decker Workmate.

The table is just a horizontal board that’s dadoed, glued and screwed to a vertical board. Not all my tools are the same height, though, so I devised an adjustment to the support that’s quick and easy to use. Just drill different pairs of 1″ holes for each tool in the vertical board. Set the height by inserting 1″ dowels into the holes. Slide the table into the Workmate’s jaws and clamp. –James E. Rohen