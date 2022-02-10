There’s no single surface in my shop that’s the ideal height for every job. With my adjustable-height sawhorses, I can quickly set up an outfeet table, drawing table, or assembly table at different heights as nee need arises.
My sawhourses are the folding, galvanized-metal kind, but any type will do. Cut 2×4’s to fit on the sawhorse’s top surfaces. Make a 3/4“ wide x 3/4“ deep groove down the center of each 2×4. Fine-tune the groove’s width so that a 3/4“ thick piece of plywood will fit snugle. Then, screw the 2x4s to the sawhorses. Cut 3/4“ plywood inserts to raise or lower the tabletop to whatever height you need. —Craig Kortz
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.