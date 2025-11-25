This honing stone setup is part of my dedicated sharpening station. It consists of a plastic tray mounted in a plywood carrier box that also provides solid footing for a wooden stone holder that bridges the box. The unit is screwed to the bench next to my grinder, consolidating all my sharpening needs in one convenient space for quick work.

I made the wooden box from 3⁄4” birch plywood, gluing and screwing the pieces together to suit a plastic kitchenware tray I bought for the purpose. (My box is about 6″ x 12″ x 17″, but buy your tray first, picking a commonly available brand in case it needs replacement). The narrow lip of my tray rests on the top edges of the box walls, leaving enough room for the riser strips that support the waterstone bridge. Notches on the side of the box allow removal of the tray to change the water.

I made the bridge from 5/4 quartersawn hardwood, finishing it heavily. I attached hardwood cleats to each end with a single, centered pivot screw. The cleats are spaced about 1⁄16” wider than the box length to create a tight grip on the box sides when the bridge is knocked sideways at one end. A simple cleat and wedge system atop the bridge holds a stone securely and allows an easy release — Rob Porcaro