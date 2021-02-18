There’s nothing more annoying than a vacuum hose dragging on the bench when you’re working with a router, sander or other power tool. These big hoses always seem to hang up on workpieces and tangle with tools on the bench. I finally found a cheap, easy solution in the form of a clothesline retractor available at home centers.

Attach the unit to the ceiling and pull out enough line to create the necessary tension to carry your vacuum hose. (The more line you pull out, the stronger the retraction force.) You can cut off any excess cord, but don’t let go of it before you reattach the hook because the cord will zip back into the case! Now your vacuum hose will stay suspended at the proper height above you. Whether you’re working down on the benchtop or working up high on a tall piece, the hose simply moves out of the way. — Dennis Kugizaki