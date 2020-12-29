I cut custom base plates for my routers, which not only allows me to adjust the size for better stability, but to better see the work.

They’re 1⁄4“-thick Plexiglas that I cut to size and shape on the band saw, then smooth with a belt sander.

I use a hole saw to remove the center, then file the rough edges with a half-round file. I also wrap a camping head lamp onto my routers to light up the bit through the clear plate. –Brian MacAllister