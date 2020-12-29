I cut custom base plates for my routers, which not only allows me to adjust the size for better stability, but to better see the work.
They’re 1⁄4“-thick Plexiglas that I cut to size and shape on the band saw, then smooth with a belt sander.
I use a hole saw to remove the center, then file the rough edges with a half-round file. I also wrap a camping head lamp onto my routers to light up the bit through the clear plate. –Brian MacAllister
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.