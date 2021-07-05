$1 Shop Supplies
When buying supplies for my shop, I often visit a store where stuff costs only $1. Many items sell for much more at a home improvement store, so I save a pile of money. You never know what you’re going to find in a $1 store, but here’s a list of things to look for:
- Plastic drawer organizers, 3 to a pack. They’re perfect for small parts, finishes, or for mixing epoxy.
- 100 cable ties for binding cords, dowels, or anything that needs bundling.
- Shelf liner for use as a sanding or routing pad. It’s labeled “Crisper Liner” at my store.
- Micro-fiber cloths. They work better than tack cloths for removing dust, and you can wash and re-use them.
- LED lights. Stick them in cabinets, under cabinets, or wherever you need a little extra light.
- A small tripod for a lightweight digital camera. Useful for remembering a setup weeks later.
- Paintbrushes.
- Dust masks.
- Popsicle sticks for mixing epoxy, stirring finish, using as small shims, filling stripped-out screw holes, etc.
- Latex gloves for finishing.
- Plastic funnels for pouring finishes.
- Spray bottles for solvents or water.
- Toothbrushes for cleaning a spray gun or machine parts. They’re a must for restoring rusty old tools.
- Small paper cups for glue and small amounts of finish.
- Zip-Loc bags. Store your foam brush in one of these if you’re applying multiple coats of finish. It’ll stay usable for a day or two.
- Big wall clock.
- Over-the-door hooks to hang finished parts for drying.
- Cotton swabs. I use these to clean the rim on paint, poly and stain cans.
- Plastic measuring cups. I use these for finishing materials when I’m following or writing a recipe.
- Wind-up 60-minute timer.
- Heavy duty shop towels.
- WD-40.
- Hand cleaner.
- Wire whisk. Chuck it in your drill to stir paint.
- 2” blue painter’s tape. I mark parts by placing a piece of tape on them, then write on the tape. It’s easier to peel off the tape than it is to erase pencil marks on the wood.
- 2” putty knife.
- Painter’s 5-in-1 tool. This makes a great pry-bar, glue scraper, putty-knife cleaner, etc.
- Toothpicks for dabbing glue or repairing stripped-out screw holes.
- Wax paper for keeping glued-up parts from sticking to wooden supports. It’s also good for waxing tool tables and miter gauge bars.
- Elastic bandages. Enough said.
- Big plastic dustpan.
