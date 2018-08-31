I wanted to use my benchtop belt sander as a safe and accurate way to grind my hand tools. By adding a little extension table that is co-planar with the sanding surface, I can use my honing guides to keep everything square and at the right angle. Everyone’s sander is a little different, but a similar setup might even work on a hand-held belt sander in a vise.

I added PSA-backed sandpaper to the insides of the rails to help keep them from shifting when clamped. The L-shaped rails ensure the extension table is co-planar (minus belt sandpaper thickness) with the sander surface. That means your preferred method of setting honing guide angles still holds true. I have used it for a half dozen tool re-grinds and love it!

Chase Hansel,

Melbourne, Florida

This article appeared in the August 2018 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine.

