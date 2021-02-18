Kreg recently rolled out their new line of pocket hole jigs, meaning that the hold K3/4/5 hierarchy is no more. In it’s place is a new series of jigs aimed at woodworkers of all levels. So which one is right for you? Read on!

Note: Each jig listed here can drill pocket holes in pieces 1/2″ to 1-1/2″ thick.

Pocket-Hole Jig 310

MSRP: $19.99

If you’re just getting started with woodworking, or only make the occasional pocket-hole, the 310 is the budget option for your toolbox. If you think you’re going to be drilling more than a few holes a year, you might want to look at the 320 instead.

Pocket-Hole Jig 320

MSRP: $39.99

The Pocket-Hole Jig 320 is Kreg’s more advanced portable solution. Featuring 2 drill guides and a removable spacer, the 320 is the complete pocket hole solution for the woodworker on the go. However, like the 310, the biggest downside is that you’ll need an external clamp to attach the jig to your project. We’d recommend one of Kreg’s Automaxx clamps.

Pocket-Hole Jig 520PRO

MSRP: $99.99

Despite how we often portray it, most woodworkers don’t have a dedicated workshop space. Instead, they work on sawhorses, or on their driveway or patio. This is where the Pocket-Hole Jig 520PRO shines. It’s robust enough for bench work, but light enough to be portable. The handle, with its built-in clamping mechanism, rotates 360° to fit any piece. In addition to the jig itself, the set also includes a 2” classic face clamp, free project plan, and 100 screws.

Pocket-Hole Jig 720

MSRP: $129.99

With the Pocket-Hole Jig 720, Kreg went entirely back to the drawing board and came back with some great features. First, securing your piece is easier than ever with an integrated Automaxx clamping system and a GripMaxx anti-slip pad. Just place your board in the jig, close the clamp, and you’re ready to go. Look closer and you’ll notice the chip ejection port with vacuum attachment, integrated accessory storage, and the ability to swap out the standard pocket hole guides for a micro guide or custom plug cutter (sold separately.) It’s the jig for a hardworking woodworker if portability isn’t a high priority.

Pocket-Hole Jig 720PRO

MSRP: $149.99

Take everything said about the 720 above, add on the features of the Kreg Docking Station, and you get the Pocket-Hole Jig 720PRO. It’s the ultimate solution for the efficient woodworker who makes a lot of pocket holes. (If you need something more than this, you’ll have to look at Kreg’s commercial machines)