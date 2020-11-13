Tool: AirStrike 23-Gauge 1-3/8 in. Headless Pin Nailer Buy Now

Manufacturer: Ryobi

MSRP: $129.00

In my shop, my most used pneumatic tool by a wide margin is a 23-gauge pin nailer. So when I tripped over my compressor’s hose and the nailer hit the ground for the umpteenth time and finally gave up the ghost, I headed off to find a replacement.

I thought I’d just get the new version of the model I’d used previously, but then I started thinking about how I actually use my nailer.

I use it to drive a dozen nails at a go, to hold parts in place while glue dries or to knock together a quick jig. It turns out, a cordless pin nailer made a lot of sense, and this Ryobi cordless pin nailer was added to my cart.

The nailer drives 1⁄2” to 13⁄8” pin nails, includes an LED light and the manufacturer claims it will drive up to 3,500 nails per charge (with a 4ah battery).

In use, the nailer performs very much like my pneumatic pin nailer. It sinks 13⁄8” pin nails into oak with ease. Try as I might, I couldn’t get it to jam, either. The only frustrating thing about the nailer is that it’s sold as tool only, so if you aren’t on this battery platform, you’ll need to grab a battery and charger to use it.

With a battery, it’s definitely heavier than my old pneumatic pin nailer, but that’s about the only drawback. A little extra weight is an excellent trade-off to losing the compressor’s hose. The LED light is also really appreciated when I’m working in my dimly lit

garage workshop.