Manufacturer: Kreg

MSRP: $99.99-$149.99

Redesigned Pocket Hole Jigs Packed With Useful Features

Kreg’s name is nearly synonymous with pocket hole jigs. This affordable, easy-to-use way to mechanically fasten wood has inspired generations to start their journeys into woodworking. These redesigned and reengineered offerings from Kreg are a more intuitive and faster system for drilling pocket holes.

The core of the flagship Pocket- Hole Jig 720PRO is the one-motion Automaxx clamping, which automatically clamps and sets the material thickness setting for pieces 1/2″ to 11/2″ thick. (In previous jigs, setting the material thickness and clamping the material in place were done with two separate operations.) That means you can switch material thicknesses mid-project and all of the adjustments are made automatically.

Kreg has also improved dust collection ( just connect to your shop vacuum) and really thought through the accessories. In particular, the support wings (which hold bits and screws) detach to give more support on longer pieces. And, there’s an included clamp that lets you secure the jig on just about any surface.

The automatic adjustment and clamping is available on stripped-down versions of this jig, too. The 720 model is the same as the 720PRO, without the support wings and a couple accessories. The 520PRO has three presets for material thicknesses married to a trigger clamp. All three models work with the optional plug cutter, too.