Tool: Dremel 4000 Buy Now

Manufacturer: Dremel

MSRP: $149

The Dremel 4000 was designed to be easier to use and longer lasting than previous models. It’s recommended for carving, engraving, routing, grinding, sanding, cutting, cleaning and polishing.

The tool features a 1.5-amp, variable-speed motor that runs from 5,000 to 35,000 rpm. Replaceable motor brushes extend the motor’s life and a larger fan motor keeps the tool cool. Electronic feedback control offers consistent power. The tool senses workloads and adjusts to maintain tool speed.

In addition, it’s the only Dremel tool that interfaces with all previous Dremel attachments, including the multisaw and planer attachments originally created for the 400 Series XPR tool. New attachments made specifically for the 4000 include the Detailer’s Grip, a pistol grip that gives you better control, and the Sanding/Grinding Guide, a fixed, straight-edge guide. It allows users to guide a workpiece to a securely mounted rotary tool (similar to using a router table) or guide the tool along the edge of a flat or beveled surface.